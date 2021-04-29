ajc logo
Utility work funded for Henry County road project

The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A $144,261 allocation for utility relocation related to an ongoing road construction project was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its April 6 regular meeting. According to a county staff report, improvements to the intersection of Mill Road and Mt. Carmel Road require that the Henry County Water Authority move a portion of its facilities.

The relocation cost is about 9 percent of the total construction cost, according to officials. The project is funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax. In unrelated county business, the commissioners approved a new street light district for the Traditions at Crystal Lake subdivision and the addition of one street light in the Eagle’s Landing Country Club subdivision.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

