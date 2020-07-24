Tyrone sets qualifying period for special election

The qualifying period will begin at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17 and end at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Candidates must be age 21 or older and have lived within the Tyrone town limits for at least one year before the election. The qualifying fee is $288, payable by cash or money order (no checks).

The necessary filing documents and instructions can be downloaded at http://tyrone.org/special-election-qualifying-information/. They include a notarized notice of candidacy and affidavit, and a declaration of intention to accept campaign contributions. Candidates must also register with the state ethics commission. Further information is available at Tyrone Town Hall, 881 Senoia Road, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or by contacting Town Clerk Dee Baker at dbaker@tyrone.org or 770-487-4038.