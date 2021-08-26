Two vying for Hampton mayor position

Hampton will have a new mayor when the new year arrives. Steve Hutchison chose not to qualify for the Nov. 2 election, meaning he will leave office after two terms as mayor in addition to five years on the City Council. Current council member Stephanie Bodie and former council member Ann Tarpley are the two candidates who qualified for the mayoral race.
Three at-large council seats are on the ballot this fall, now held by Bodie, Errol Mitchell and Willie Turner. The latter two incumbents are running for re-election, and they are joined on the ballot by Pamela Duchesne, Devlin Cleveland, Shawn Black, Shelia Barlow and Yaunte Dvine. Information: hamptonga.gov.