ajc logo
X

Two vying for Hampton mayor position

The Depot in downtown Hampton.
Caption
The Depot in downtown Hampton.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Hampton will have a new mayor when the new year arrives. Steve Hutchison chose not to qualify for the Nov. 2 election, meaning he will leave office after two terms as mayor in addition to five years on the City Council. Current council member Stephanie Bodie and former council member Ann Tarpley are the two candidates who qualified for the mayoral race.

Three at-large council seats are on the ballot this fall, now held by Bodie, Errol Mitchell and Willie Turner. The latter two incumbents are running for re-election, and they are joined on the ballot by Pamela Duchesne, Devlin Cleveland, Shawn Black, Shelia Barlow and Yaunte Dvine. Information: hamptonga.gov.

In Other News
1
Turner named Hampton police chief
2
Blount censured by Stockbridge council
3
Henry County schools test results impacted by COVID
4
Food contracts approved for Henry schools
5
Rezoning approved in Hampton
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top