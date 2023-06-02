Transportation projects addressed in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted May 16 to approve several local transportation items. Among those were a combined $294,082 for utility relocation costs regarding the Bridges Road-Willow Lane intersection and Selfridge Road. Those two projects are funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.

The board approved a right-of-way agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the first phase of the widening of Hwy. 81. Also approved was the reimbursement of $57,352 in wetland and stream credits to the Henry County Water Authority related to the widening of Rock Quarry Road.

The board voted to authorize a request for $200,000 in federal grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation and committed a $50,000 local match should the grant be awarded.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.