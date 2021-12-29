Hamburger icon
Transportation expenditures approved in Locust Grove

Locust Grove City Hall.
Locust Grove City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
23 minutes ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Dec. 20 regular meeting to approve a $152,940 bid from Lumin8 Transportation Technologies for the installation of a traffic signal at Market Place Boulevard and Hwy. 42.

According to officials, this is the same firm tasked with the signal at Bill Gardner Parkway and Lester Mill Road on the other side of the city.

The council also approved a Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant application for 2022, submitting a list of seven city streets for signalization and resurfacing. The total cost would be nearly double the $109,072 allotted by the Georgia Department of Transportation, so the city has stipulated that it will use T-SPLOST funds to cover the extra costs.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

