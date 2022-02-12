Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Traffic signal OK’d in Henry

More Henry County road projects are moving forward.

caption arrowCaption
More Henry County road projects are moving forward.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
21 minutes ago

A temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Rock Quarry Road and Red Oak Road will be constructed after the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Feb. 1 regular meeting to approve a $77,510 bid for the project.

Ongoing improvements on Rock Quarry Road constitute an approved SPLOST major transportation improvement project for the county, so SPLOST funds will pay for the signal.

In other business, the board approved a resolution authorizing the county’s Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant application for the 2022 fiscal year. The votes on both of these items were unanimous.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Subdivision plat approved in Locust Grove
Henry board approves grant funding
Henry board approves transit plan
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top