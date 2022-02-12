Traffic signal OK’d in Henry

A temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Rock Quarry Road and Red Oak Road will be constructed after the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Feb. 1 regular meeting to approve a $77,510 bid for the project.
Ongoing improvements on Rock Quarry Road constitute an approved SPLOST major transportation improvement project for the county, so SPLOST funds will pay for the signal.
In other business, the board approved a resolution authorizing the county’s Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant application for the 2022 fiscal year. The votes on both of these items were unanimous.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.
