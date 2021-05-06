Top Henry County students recognized for SAT scores

Tyler Cook of Union Grove High School and Emily Mai of Community Christian School were named the top honorees by the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, which recognized all of the winners at their respective schools as the traditional countywide ceremony was suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions. Cook chose Amanda McClure as his STAR Teacher, while Beth Burer was Mai’s selection. A total of 18 students were recognized, with a three-way tie announced at Luella High School.

