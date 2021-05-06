ajc logo
X

Top Henry County students recognized for SAT scores

The STAR Student has been named at each Henry County public school and several private schools.
The STAR Student has been named at each Henry County public school and several private schools.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

For the second straight year, two Henry County students tied for the highest SAT score among finalists from the county’s 10 public high schools and six of its private schools in the annual STAR Student competition.

Tyler Cook of Union Grove High School and Emily Mai of Community Christian School were named the top honorees by the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, which recognized all of the winners at their respective schools as the traditional countywide ceremony was suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions. Cook chose Amanda McClure as his STAR Teacher, while Beth Burer was Mai’s selection. A total of 18 students were recognized, with a three-way tie announced at Luella High School.

Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top