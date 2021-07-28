ajc logo
Thumbs-down on Henry County zoning, variance requests

An R-3 zoning is sought for property east of Stockbridge.

A request for rezoning regarding a 36.83-acre site east of Stockbridge was recommended for denial by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its July 8 regular meeting. The property lies on Hwy. 138 just east of its intersection with Flat Rock Road, and a single-family subdivision is proposed with 49 lots. A conditional use with two conditions was granted to allow a conservation subdivision, but the requested R-3 rezoning was recommended for denial, with the ZAB instead passing a motion to recommend R-2 zoning.

The board denied a request for a variance to get relief from the county’s highway overlay district requirements. The final decision on the rezoning rests with the Board of Commissioners. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

