Thumbs-down on Henry County zoning, variance requests

A request for rezoning regarding a 36.83-acre site east of Stockbridge was recommended for denial by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its July 8 regular meeting. The property lies on Hwy. 138 just east of its intersection with Flat Rock Road, and a single-family subdivision is proposed with 49 lots. A conditional use with two conditions was granted to allow a conservation subdivision, but the requested R-3 rezoning was recommended for denial, with the ZAB instead passing a motion to recommend R-2 zoning.