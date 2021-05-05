Therapeutic program coming to Henry County school district

The Henry County Board of Education is spending more than $1.5 million to implement a therapeutic support program for some students in kindergarten through fifth grade beginning this fall. The board voted unanimously at its April 19 regular meeting to approve the move, meeting a need that district officials identified several months ago.
A total of 19 personnel additions is included. Funding will be coming from the district’s CARES Act allocation. The program is intended to serve students whose patterns of behavior have necessitated their removal from a regular classroom, so that their educational needs can continue to be addressed.
