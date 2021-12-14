Tech upgrades get go-ahead in McDonough

Some upgrades to technical equipment in McDonough’s police and court buildings were recently approved unanimously by the City Council.
The council approved the $20,764.99 purchase of additional video surveillance for the buildings to be funded using special-purpose local option sales tax money.
According to officials, the police chief requested five additional exterior cameras for better coverage of certain areas, and city staff said this would provide better and more secure visibility for areas that were lacking, particularly in police station parking areas where citizens may have business transactions for safety purposes.
Also approved was a $52,875.51 expenditure for the replacement of network infrastructure hardware in City Hall as well as the police and court buildings.
