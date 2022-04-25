Subdivision plat OK’d in Locust Grove

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its April 18 workshop meeting to approve a final plat for a subdivision on Peeksville Road consisting of 26 single-family residential lots and 9.6 acres of open space out of the 18.4-acre total site.
The plan includes 18,000-square-foot minimum lot sizes and 2,000-square-foot minimum house sizes.
Other business discussed but not voted on at the meeting included a conditional use request to turn an existing detached garage at 595 Jackson Street intoguest quarters, as well as a review of architectural plans for a 12,000-square-foot building to be constructed on Walker Crossing.
Both of those items will likely be on the council’s May 2 regular meeting agenda.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.
About the Author