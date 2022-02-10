Subdivision plat approved in Locust Grove

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Feb. 7 regular meeting to approve the final plat for the second phase of the Bunn Farms subdivision on Peeksville Road and South Ola Road.
The plan calls for 133 single-family residential lots on a 119-acre site that will include 60 acres of open space. All houses will be at least 2,000 square feet and sit on lots at least 100 feet wide.
Also at the meeting, two existing subdivisions were approved for streetlight districts: Flakes Mill subdivision on South Bethany Road, and Cottage Grove subdivision on Davis Lake Road.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.
