Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Subdivision plat approved in Locust Grove

Downtown Locust Grove.

caption arrowCaption
Downtown Locust Grove.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
25 minutes ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Feb. 7 regular meeting to approve the final plat for the second phase of the Bunn Farms subdivision on Peeksville Road and South Ola Road.

The plan calls for 133 single-family residential lots on a 119-acre site that will include 60 acres of open space. All houses will be at least 2,000 square feet and sit on lots at least 100 feet wide.

Also at the meeting, two existing subdivisions were approved for streetlight districts: Flakes Mill subdivision on South Bethany Road, and Cottage Grove subdivision on Davis Lake Road.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Henry board approves grant funding
15h ago
Henry board approves transit plan
Company taking over empty plant in Henry
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top