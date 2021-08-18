ajc logo
Streetlight district approved in Locust Grove

Locust Grove City Hall.
Locust Grove City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted to approve three business items at its Aug. 2 regular meeting. A resolution was passed to create a streetlight district for the Grove Village subdivision, on the east side of Locust Grove-Griffin Road just before the I-75 underpass. The move affects a total of 250 residential lots. A portion of the city’s personnel policy was reviewed with regard to the pay plan for three positions. Only the development inspector position was approved, with the other two to be revisited at a later meeting.

The council also approved a special event permit for a back-to-school event Aug. 14 in the parking lot of the Ingles shopping center on Bill Gardner Parkway. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

