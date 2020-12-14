Stormwater projects moving forward in Henry County

The board voted to approve an allocation of $191,730 to Falcon Design of Stockbridge for drainage redesign and improvement services of Greenview Homes and Saratoga Woods subdivision, as well as a $249,762.50 expenditure to Universal Underground Utility Contractors of Winder for pipe replacements at Eagle’s Ridge subdivision. Both companies were the low bidders for their respective projects, and all of the work for both projects is being paid for from the county’s stormwater enterprise fund.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.