Stormwater project in Hampton funded

The Hampton City Council voted at its June 14 regular meeting to transfer $463,420 to address a new stormwater project on Caldwell Drive.
According to officials, a prior project involving a culvert replacement on Kyndal Drive was budgeted at $650,000 but completed for less than one-third of that amount, giving the city the flexibility to apply the extra funds to the new project.
In unrelated city business, the council voted to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would mean the adoption of a new zoning map to supersede the city’s prior official zoning map.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
