Stockbridge zoning map approved by council

Stockbridge City Hall.

Stockbridge City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
32 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted March 14 to approve the third reading of an official zoning map for the city as well as an overlay district map, in conjunction with the third reading of its new unified development code.

A public hearing was convened at the meeting but no one spoke for or against either document.

In other business, the council approved the $267,450 purchase of a street sweeper for the stormwater department and a $40,000 acquisition of phosphorus chemicals for use by the sewer department.

A renewal contract for professional permitting and building inspection services was approved, along with the Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant (LMIG) list for the 2023 fiscal year.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
