Stockbridge Youth Council initiatives approved

The Stockbridge City Council voted unanimously at its Oct. 27 work session to approve two measures relating to the Stockbridge Youth Council. The first was a rebranding proposal that includes a new image and logo, updated uniforms, etiquette training, updates to the council code, and efforts to increase public presence in local schools as well as on the Internet and social media.
The other agenda item intended to expand the youth council’s reach was a request to amend the Youth Council application to include students who attend Dutchtown, Eagle’s Landing, Stockbridge, Union Grove and Woodland high schools in addition to private schools in Henry County.