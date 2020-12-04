X

Stockbridge virtual town hall set to discuss city police

The Henry County Police Department’s North Precinct, in the former Stockbridge City Hall building. The county currently handles police services for the city.
The Henry County Police Department’s North Precinct, in the former Stockbridge City Hall building. The county currently handles police services for the city.

Henry County | 58 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Input is being sought from Stockbridge residents regarding the possibility of the city providing its own police services. City officials announced a virtual town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. to discuss the topic and get citizen feedback.

Two platforms, Zoom and Facebook, will be utilized to broadcast the meeting. The announcement posted at cityofstockbridge.com includes a Zoom link to join the webinar along with the necessary passcode and ID information, as well as a phone number for citizens who wish to participate that way.

Inquiries about police services can be directed to rknighton@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.