Stockbridge virtual town hall set to discuss city police

Input is being sought from Stockbridge residents regarding the possibility of the city providing its own police services. City officials announced a virtual town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. to discuss the topic and get citizen feedback.
Two platforms, Zoom and Facebook, will be utilized to broadcast the meeting. The announcement posted at cityofstockbridge.com includes a Zoom link to join the webinar along with the necessary passcode and ID information, as well as a phone number for citizens who wish to participate that way.
Inquiries about police services can be directed to rknighton@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.