Fulton County judge to hear arguments in state abortion law case
Stockbridge to pursue federal grant

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
6 minutes ago

Stockbridge officials will proceed with the application process for the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Grant program through the U.S. Department of Transportation after the City Council voted at its Oct. 10 regular meeting to authorize city staff to do so.

If received, the grant would support planning activities and preliminary engineering for the construction of a pedestrian bridge alongside the ML King Sr. bridge.

The total project cost of $205,239.10 would require a 20 percent city match of $41,047.82 with the remainder of the money coming from federal funds. The city’s portion would be covered by TSPLOST revenue.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Scores on 'nation's report card' stable for Georgia but hold bad news
