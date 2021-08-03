ajc logo
Stockbridge street closed for repair work

The suggested detour routes around Tye Street.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
14 minutes ago

Henry County officials announced that a portion of Red Oak Road in Stockbridge is now closed for a minimum of three weeks to allow work crews to replace drainage structures. The exact location of the project is just east of Tye Street and west of Rock Quarry Road. The actual length of the road closure is dependent upon weather conditions, according to officials.

Motorists can use Banks Road as a detour to the south, or one of several options to the north including MLK Sr. Heritage Trail and North Henry Boulevard.

