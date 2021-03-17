Stockbridge rezoning up for March 30 vote

The Stockbridge City Council is expected to vote March 30 on a rezoning case that drew considerable discussion at its March 8 regular meeting. A public hearing was convened on a petition to rezone about 73 acres along the southeast corner of Brannan Road and North Salem Drive from RA (residential-agricultural) to R-3 (single-family residential).
The tract was combined from five smaller parcels, and the city’s Planning Commission recommended approval in December. A number of citizens spoke for and against the proposal, and several conditions were suggested by various council members. Ultimately it was agreed that the matter would come back at the March 30 meeting for a vote only, since the public hearing requirement has already been met.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.