Stockbridge rezoning request denied

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its July 13 regular meeting to deny a rezoning request that would allow 147 townhomes on a 20.367-acre site on the northwest corner of the large mixed-use site that includes the Walmart shopping center on Hudson Bridge Road.
It is the final piece of the overall tract that was annexed into the city in 2002. The proposal was billed by the applicant as an “upscale gated community” with a swimming pool and clubhouse. City staff recommended approval with conditions, but a motion to approve failed with a 3-2 vote.