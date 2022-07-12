Stockbridge police now on duty

After a “change of command” ceremony in the late evening hours of June 30, the Stockbridge Police Department officially hit the streets at midnight July 1 to provide round-the-clock service to the city’s residents.
The ceremony concluded with a symbolic display in front of City Hall of city police vehicles passing those from the Henry County Police Department, which has been serving the city for more than three decades.
City officials reported the first night was calm, with Chief Trammer answering the very first call for service.
Officers handled several disturbance and suspicious activity calls during the night, making one arrest of a wanted person before the department’s first day watch took over.
