Stockbridge police issuing school zone warnings

Stockbridge police have begun a 30-day warning period to allow drivers to adjust to automated enforcement of school zones in the city. Cameras have been installed at Red Oak Elementary School and Stockbridge Elementary School.
According to a March 14 statement from police, violators will receive warning notices in the mail initially, and new signage alerting drivers of increased enforcement has already been installed.
The program will target speeders driving more than ten miles per hour over the posted speed limit in school zones. The cameras will operate from one hour before school until one hour after school, only on school days. The new program will begin issuing real citations April 17.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
