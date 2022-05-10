BreakingNews
Suspect sought after student injured at Douglas County high school
Stockbridge PD seeks speed detection approval

Stockbridge's new police department needs state approval to use speed detection devices on city streets.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
27 minutes ago

As the Stockbridge Police Department is only a few weeks from hitting the streets, the Stockbridge City Council voted at its April 26 work session to approve an application for speed detection permits involving a number of city streets.

The police department is required to obtain permitting from the Georgia Department of Public Safety to utilize speed detection devices in its enforcement of speed laws within the city limits, and the speed detection permit applicant requires the approval of the city governing authority prior to submission to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The council vote to approve the measure was unanimous.

Information: cityostockbridge.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Featured
