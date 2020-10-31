Stockbridge mayor vetoes council action

In an Oct. 16 letter to council members, Ford objected to the measure which would have required a time extension in procurement matters where fewer than three bids or proposals are required. The council can override a veto if at least four of the five members vote to approve it, but a reconsideration of the measure at the Oct. 27 work session only drew three affirmative votes. This was the first time Ford vetoed a council action in nearly three years as mayor.