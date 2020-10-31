Stockbridge mayor vetoes council action

After a proposed amendment to a Stockbridge procurement ordinance was adopted by a 3-2 vote at the City Council’s Oct. 12 regular meeting, Mayor Anthony Ford exercised his veto power as prescribed by city code.
In an Oct. 16 letter to council members, Ford objected to the measure which would have required a time extension in procurement matters where fewer than three bids or proposals are required. The council can override a veto if at least four of the five members vote to approve it, but a reconsideration of the measure at the Oct. 27 work session only drew three affirmative votes. This was the first time Ford vetoed a council action in nearly three years as mayor.