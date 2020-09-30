Stockbridge looks at polling changes

The Stockbridge City Council reached a consensus at its Aug. 25 workshop meeting regarding several changes for the November general election. After a presentation by various city and Henry County officials, the council decided to increase voting space at the Merle Manders Conference Center by incorporating the upstairs ballroom, based on the availability of election staff and voting equipment.
The council also tasked the city and county attorneys with reviewing election law relating to polling locations inside and outside the city limits, to move forward with adding precincts where allowable and to submit the appropriate requests to the state legislative and U.S. Justice Department.