Stockbridge looking at tax allocation district

Stockbridge is moving toward the establishment of a tax allocation district. After a presentation by city staff and a consultant summarizing the benefits of such a district and the proposed schedule for making it happen, the City Council voted at its Oct. 25 regular meeting to move forward with the process and also tasked staff with providing maps of the proposed district.
In other business, the council approved the policy for the formation and operation of a police advisory council.
According to officials, this body is intended to “act as an advisory group to the police chief and establish, conduct and maintain a mechanism for the timely identification of concerns and/or issues within the community, as well as assist in the identification and development of appropriate responses to areas of concerns and/or issues.”
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com