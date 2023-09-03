Stockbridge gets nearly $1 million in grant money

Stockbridge will receive nearly a million dollars in grant money from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction grant program. The official acceptance of the $905,575 award came at the City Council’s Aug. 14 regular meeting.

According to a city staff report, the money “will be used to implement advanced public safety technologies aimed at enhancing the safety and security of the Stockbridge community.” No matching funds are required.

After the vote, the council directed the city manager, police chief and city attorney to research the possibilities of a city-wide camera system and report back at the Sept. 11 council meeting.

