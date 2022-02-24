Hamburger icon
Stockbridge employees get vaccine incentive pay

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
41 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council approved a vaccine incentive plan for city employees, using a portion of funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a federal program that allocated $350 million for state and local governments to be used for initiatives related to COVID-19.

The vote at the council’s Feb. 14 regular meeting approved a multi-tiered program that will pay $1,000 to employees who were fully vaccinated with a booster by the start of 2022.

Payments of $500 will go to those who have two vaccine shots or have them by April 1, and $250 per employee is set aside for anyone with one shot.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

