Stockbridge employees get vaccine incentive pay

The Stockbridge City Council approved a vaccine incentive plan for city employees, using a portion of funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a federal program that allocated $350 million for state and local governments to be used for initiatives related to COVID-19.
The vote at the council’s Feb. 14 regular meeting approved a multi-tiered program that will pay $1,000 to employees who were fully vaccinated with a booster by the start of 2022.
Payments of $500 will go to those who have two vaccine shots or have them by April 1, and $250 per employee is set aside for anyone with one shot.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
About the Author
Editors' Picks