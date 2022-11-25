Stockbridge council tables annexation request

An annexation and rezoning request before the Stockbridge City Council at its Nov. 14 regular meeting was tabled until January at the earliest. The property up for annexation amounts to 20 acres and is on the west side of Hwy. 42 North, across from Summit View Drive and north of the Campground Road extension.
It is currently zoned in unincorporated Henry County for mixed-use and the applicant wants to combine it with an adjacent 22-acre parcel for an age-restricted residential development. The rezoning request involves the latter parcel, where the applicant seeks a planned unit development zoning. A request to amend the comprehensive plan is also in the mix.
All of these requests are scheduled to be heard Jan. 9.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
About the Author