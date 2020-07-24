X

Stockbridge council OK’s sewer station repair, road work plan

Sixteen streets in Stockbridge are slated for resurfacing.
Credit: Brant Sanderlin

Henry County | 1 hour ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its July 13 regular meeting to approve a master engineering services agreement with Carter & Sloope, Inc. to rehabilitate the Mays Crossing Sewer Lift Station and replace the force main at a cost of $106,700.

Also approved was the 2021 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant road resurfacing list, which contains a total of 4.67 miles over 16 streets in the following subdivisions: Carriage Lake, Fallen Waters, Northbridge Stations, Parkland, Monarch Village, Davidson Landing, and The Summit.

