Stockbridge council OK’s $2.6 million in road work

Road work continues around the Stockbridge amphitheater.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
51 minutes ago

A $2,644,451 expenditure for improvements to East Atlanta Road and Lee Street was approved unanimously by the Stockbridge City Council at its July 27 meeting. This work will be paid for by the city’s special-purpose local option sales tax revenue. The council also directed staff to prepare a request for proposals regarding beautification work from the new amphitheater road along North Lee Street to Bryant Street and report back to the council at its Aug. 31 meeting.

In a separate agenda item, the council voted to approve a “quiet zone” designation for Love Street and the closing of Nolan Street. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

