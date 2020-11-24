Stockbridge council considers new budget

A proposed $12.8 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year was presented for an initial public hearing to the Stockbridge City Council at its Nov. 9 regular meeting. The second reading is scheduled for Nov. 24 with the final adoption likely to come Dec. 14. City manager Randy Knighton told the council that the budget had been reduced by $2 million from what had been presented previously at the annual council retreat, and additional cuts would be made prior to final adoption.
Several additional staff positions are being considered in various departments, including some duties traditionally performed by the county that could be brought in-house. Among the line items in the budget is a proposed $12,500 for the inaugural Juneteenth holiday celebration next year. There were no citizen comments at the first public hearing. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.