Stockbridge council considers new budget

A proposed $12.8 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year was presented for an initial public hearing to the Stockbridge City Council at its Nov. 9 regular meeting. The second reading is scheduled for Nov. 24 with the final adoption likely to come Dec. 14. City manager Randy Knighton told the council that the budget had been reduced by $2 million from what had been presented previously at the annual council retreat, and additional cuts would be made prior to final adoption.