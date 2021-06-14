Stockbridge council changes meeting dates

Two changes in the 2021 meeting schedule for the Stockbridge City Council were approved unanimously at the May 25 work session. The upcoming Georgia Municipal Association annual conference was cited as the reason for the rescheduling. The June work session will now convene June 29 and the August regular council meeting is set for Aug. 16. In an unrelated agenda item, the council approved a resolution in support of the I-75 Central Corridor Coalition and its development of a transportation growth plan. Locust Grove, McDonough and Henry County are also among the 14 municipalities that are members of the coalition. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.