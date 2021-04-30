Stockbridge council at impasse on beautification projects

A plan to plant just over 50 crepe myrtle trees along a section of the median on Campground Road went nowhere during the April 12 regular meeting of the Stockbridge City Council, as no fewer than four motions were made without a vote before one was finally approved. The staff recommendation to spend nearly $26,000 on this project and then another $25,000 to include a similar beautification initiative on Hudson Bridge Road was brought up, but a motion in that regard failed for lack of a second.
Three subsequent motions to get new solicitations for landscaping maintenance in various locations were seconded but no vote was taken in any of them. The measure which ultimately passed calls for proposals to be received regarding the installation of beautification projects on Campground Road, Hudson Bridge Road and any other areas identified by city staff.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.