Stockbridge council at impasse on beautification projects

A plan to plant just over 50 crepe myrtle trees along a section of the median on Campground Road went nowhere during the April 12 regular meeting of the Stockbridge City Council, as no fewer than four motions were made without a vote before one was finally approved. The staff recommendation to spend nearly $26,000 on this project and then another $25,000 to include a similar beautification initiative on Hudson Bridge Road was brought up, but a motion in that regard failed for lack of a second.