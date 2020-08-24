Stockbridge council approves utility relocation costs, service contract

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Aug. 10 regular meeting to approve a $73,900 work order regarding utility relocation for the widening and reconstruction of Hwy. 42 between the Clayton County line and Hwy. 138.
Also approved was a contract for janitorial services at various city buildings, although a motion to approve a one-year agreement failed and a subsequent motion for a 90-day term passed. The company in question, Intercontinental Commercial Services, provided this service for the city from August of 2015 to the end of 2017, then was retained again in the summer of 2018 after another company was terminated for lack of performance.