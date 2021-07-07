ajc logo
Stockbridge council approves sanitation contract

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
The Stockbridge City Council voted at its June 14 regular meeting to approve a $1.1 million contract renewal with GFL (formerly Waste Industries) for sanitation collection services.

Also approved was a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the city’s Main Street program to keep it state compliant for the next year, a proposal to declare surplus a list of old equipment at the Merle Manders Conference Center, a newly adopted legislative measure regarding tax on short-term rentals, and the appointment of DeRitha Barber to the city’s Council on Aging to fill an unexpired term.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

