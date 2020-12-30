X

Stockbridge council approves purchases, writeoffs

Downtown Stockbridge.
Downtown Stockbridge.

Henry County | 19 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A $138,429.36 contract was unanimously approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its Dec. 14 regular meeting for the purchase of four 2021 pickup trucks, three for the public works department and one for the events department.

The city is piggybacking a state contract for which funding is available in the respective department accounts for these purchases. In two unrelated agenda items, the council also approved a list of several dozen utility billing writeoffs for bad debts at a total amount of $16,603.88 along with the 2021 council initiatives calendar that includes more than 50 events.

Both of those votes were unanimous.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

