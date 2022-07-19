ajc logo
X

Stockbridge council approves contract, tables rezoning

Stockbridge City Hall.

Combined ShapeCaption
Stockbridge City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
59 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its July 11 regular meeting to approve a $61,419 bid for a full-service tank maintenance program with funding from the city’s water department.

In an unrelated agenda item, a lengthy discussion and public hearing took place regarding a rezoning request for 68.87 acres on Hwy. 138 on the west side of the city, across from Spivey Road, before a motion was made to table the matter until the council’s Aug. 8 meeting.

The site includes two parcels and the request is to rezone to PUD (planned unit development). Both votes were 3-0 as two council members were absent from the meeting.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Well-known Buckhead apartment building sold for $136M4h ago
Developers sue Gwinnett over controversial Duluth-area zoning case
23h ago
The Jolt: GOP still steamed a year after losing All-Star game over voting rights
4h ago
UPDATED: Georgia congressman fights subpoena from Fulton grand jury
3m ago
UPDATED: Georgia congressman fights subpoena from Fulton grand jury
3m ago
Byron Allen’s company planning to buy Black News Channel for $11 million
4h ago
The Latest
Road contract OK’d in Locust Grove
1h ago
Hampton looking at possible tax increase
Locust Grove sees police certification
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top