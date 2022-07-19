Stockbridge council approves contract, tables rezoning

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its July 11 regular meeting to approve a $61,419 bid for a full-service tank maintenance program with funding from the city’s water department.
In an unrelated agenda item, a lengthy discussion and public hearing took place regarding a rezoning request for 68.87 acres on Hwy. 138 on the west side of the city, across from Spivey Road, before a motion was made to table the matter until the council’s Aug. 8 meeting.
The site includes two parcels and the request is to rezone to PUD (planned unit development). Both votes were 3-0 as two council members were absent from the meeting.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest