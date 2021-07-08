ajc logo
Stockbridge continues virtual meetings

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
49 minutes ago

Several months after all other Henry County municipalities resumed convening their public meetings in person, Stockbridge continues to conduct its City Council meetings via Zoom. According to a June 28 statement by city manager Randy Knighton, the city “is still holding virtual council meetings as a COVID-19 precaution.

The city wants to ensure everyone’s safety. We are actively planning for a return to in-person meetings soon.” There was no specific or estimated timetable cited in the statement. Since last fall, the majority of council meetings in Hampton, Locust Grove and McDonough have been in-person gatherings, with only a few isolated instances of returning to a virtual format.

