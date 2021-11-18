ajc logo
Stockbridge connects with city in Ghana

Stockbridge City Hall.
Caption
Stockbridge City Hall.

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
18 minutes ago

A sister city relationship with the Afigya Kwabre South District of Ghana was formally approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its Nov. 8 regular meeting. According to a city staff report, such an agreement is intended to “promote cultural, educational and economic exchanges to generate development between the two communities” and the primary aim in establishing the new relationship is “to foster mutually beneficial connections that will bring new businesses, tourism, and expand the cultural footprint on both sides of the world.” A memorandum of understanding is to be approved involving a $5,500 investment by the city. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

