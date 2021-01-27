Stockbridge City Council changes attorneys

The Stockbridge City Council is seeking new legal representation. According to a staff report, there was a motion by consensus at the council’s Jan. 11 regular meeting not to renew the contract of Michael Williams, who has served seven years as the city’s attorney. City manager Randy Knighton was tasked with overseeing a transition with the option of possibly bringing the position in-house.
The vote was 3-1-1 with LaKeisha Gantt opposed and John Blount abstaining. Two appointments related to Municipal Court were approved unanimously, with Matthew McCord appointed judge and Julie Kert appointed solicitor. Both were sworn in at the council meeting by Mayor Anthony Ford.