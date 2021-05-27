Stockbridge City Council approves various purchases

Several expenditures regarding Stockbridge facilities were approved by the City Council at its May 10 regular meeting. A $302,800 change order was approved for piping and other equipment at the wastewater treatment plant, as well as $25,606 allocated for the installation of several surveillance cameras and assorted equipment to provide security. An annual monitoring fee of $3,249 was also approved related to the surveillance cameras and equipment. In an unrelated agenda item, the council approved up to $200,000 to be spent on office furniture for the city’s new public works facility.