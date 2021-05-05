Stockbridge agreement with county approved for aquatic center

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its April 27 workshop meeting to approve an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Henry County government regarding the planned aquatic center. The $22 million facility, which is being made possible by recent passage of the county’s SPLOST extension, is expected to be located along the Jodeco Road corridor on the west side of I-75, on property already within the city limits.
In an unrelated agenda item, the council approved a $67,022 expenditure regarding a change order for the city’s new amphitheater, which is slated for completion soon.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.