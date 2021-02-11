State project to help Henry County intersections

The Georgia Department of Transportation will install connected vehicle technology at 20 road intersections in Henry County through an intergovernmental agreement approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 2 regular meeting. The total cost to the county will be $33,200 through an 80-20 split, with federal funds covering the bulk of the cost.
The state is doing this work at 1,000 intersections in the Atlanta region this year, according to a county staff report. The 20 in Henry County were recommended by the fire department. When implemented, the new technology will allow a traffic signal to give priority to emergency vehicles and transit buses to pass through intersections.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.