State of emergency removed in Henry

Masks are now optional in Henry County public buildings.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
14 minutes ago

The most recent state of emergency in Henry County has been rescinded after an announcement was made at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Masks are no longer required to be worn in county facilities by vaccinated people and social distancing requirements have been relaxed, although the practice is still encouraged where feasible. Officials have also lifted previous limits on the number of people gathering for county events and on county property. Temperature screenings are still standard practice for those entering country facilities, while face coverings are still required on public transportation according to the federal mandate which runs through Jan. 18, 2022.

