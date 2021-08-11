ajc logo
X

State of emergency issued in Henry County

COVID cases are on the rise in Henry County.
Caption
COVID cases are on the rise in Henry County.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
24 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners issued a local state of emergency at its Aug. 3 regular meeting in response to recent reports regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. A representative of the Georgia District 4 Department of Public Health stated that 35 percent of county residents are currently vaccinated, and that the Delta variant is more contagious and more aggressive than previous variants.

It was also stated that 98 percent of COVID deaths in Georgia were unvaccinated people. County emergency management director Don Ash reported that Piedmont Henry Hospital had 72 COVID patients as of Aug. 2 in contrast to 12 in the hospital as of July 1. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News
1
Piedmont Henry Hospital alters visitor policy
2
Henry County senior centers reopen full time
3
Henry County school employees get bonus for vaccine
4
Henry board OK’s land purchase, appointment
5
Subdivision zoning approved in Henry
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top