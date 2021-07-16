State contract to fund Henry County transit initiative

A $458,954 contract with the Georgia Department of Human Services was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 7 regular meeting. According to a county staff report, the state agency provides transportation services for eligible individuals to attend and participate in vital services — including some offered locally by Senior Services, counseling centers, DFACS offices and the Georgia Department of Labor — and will be contracting with Henry County Transit for the 2022 fiscal year to transport elderly and disabled people attending DHS programs in the county.