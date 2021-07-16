ajc logo
X

State contract to fund Henry County transit initiative

Henry County Transit Department.
Caption
Henry County Transit Department.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
9 minutes ago

A $458,954 contract with the Georgia Department of Human Services was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 7 regular meeting. According to a county staff report, the state agency provides transportation services for eligible individuals to attend and participate in vital services — including some offered locally by Senior Services, counseling centers, DFACS offices and the Georgia Department of Labor — and will be contracting with Henry County Transit for the 2022 fiscal year to transport elderly and disabled people attending DHS programs in the county.

This is a fee for service, so no matching county funds are required. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News
1
Subdivision plats approved in Locust Grove
2
Various measures approved by McDonough council
3
COVID relief funds in Henry County redirected
4
Henry County school millage hearings set
5
McDonough council approves SPLOST change
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top