SPLOST purchases OK’d in Henry

Two expenditures under Henry County’s special-purpose local option sales tax program were approved by the Board of Commissioners at its recent regular meeting.
A bid was awarded for the construction of a temporary signal at the intersection of Lester Mill Road and Bill Gardner Parkway at a cost of $69,327.
Also approved was the purchase of 27 fitness stations for the Heritage Senior Center’s fitness room in the amount of $85,255.
In other business, the board approved a $300,000 allocation for a comprehensive disparity study by the firm of Griffin & Strong.
About the Author
Editors' Picks