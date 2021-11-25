ajc logo
SPLOST purchases OK’d in Henry

Heritage Senior Center.
Heritage Senior Center.

Henry County
Two expenditures under Henry County’s special-purpose local option sales tax program were approved by the Board of Commissioners at its recent regular meeting.

A bid was awarded for the construction of a temporary signal at the intersection of Lester Mill Road and Bill Gardner Parkway at a cost of $69,327.

Also approved was the purchase of 27 fitness stations for the Heritage Senior Center’s fitness room in the amount of $85,255.

In other business, the board approved a $300,000 allocation for a comprehensive disparity study by the firm of Griffin & Strong.

Investigations
